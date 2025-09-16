Tickets are now on sale for Peppa Pig Live at Buxton Opera House and the show will feature the newest member of the family Evie Pig for the first time.

Producers Fierylight, in collaboration with Hasbro, are delighted to announce the cast for the upcoming UK tour which is heading to Buxton for four shows next year.

The production will be directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis who has directed all previous Peppa Live shows, who said: “We are delighted to introduce our wonderful new cast of Peppa and friends, who will bring this heart-warming new story to life for families everywhere. With baby Evie joining the show, there’s even more magic, laughter, muddy puddles and lots of interactive fun in store.”

The talented cast includes Charlie Culkin, from Meet the Teaspoons and Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever, as Mummy Pig and Suzy Sheep.

Cinem Gopaul, who has starred in Wishmas and Snow White, will take on the roles of Daisy and George.

Real-life married couple Emma Hilts, from Bing’s Birthday and Peppa Pig’s Surprise, will be Peppa and husband David Tudor, who has worked on stage productions such as Bing’s Birthday and Peppa Pig’s Fun Day out, will be playing Daddy Pig, Mr Bull and Danny Dog. Cate Brooks also joins as understudy and assistant stage manager.

The show will tour the UK from October 2025 until September 2026, with a festive stop in the West End for Christmas.

Tom Kershaw-Green senior media and communications officer for Buxton Opera House said: “Based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones and is the perfect introduction to theatre.

“For over 15 years, audiences have been thrilled to see Peppa and friends live on stage in seven hugely popular tours, with over 2.5 million fans joining in the fun and games in the UK alone.”

The shows will be on Wednesday April 1, at 1pm and 4pm the latter being a relaxed performance and on Thursday April 2 at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets from £13. Children (16 and under) £2 off. Family Ticket £71.50 available via buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or 01298 72190.