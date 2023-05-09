News you can trust since 1852
Youngsters at Bridgemont Nursery in Whaley Bridge had a day of celebration to mark the coronation. Pic Bridgemont NurseryYoungsters at Bridgemont Nursery in Whaley Bridge had a day of celebration to mark the coronation. Pic Bridgemont Nursery
Youngsters at Bridgemont Nursery in Whaley Bridge had a day of celebration to mark the coronation. Pic Bridgemont Nursery

Your Coronation photos: 30 pictures showing High Peak celebrations

People across the High Peak have come together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. The coronation is a moment in our history and here are your pictures from the bank holiday weekend celebrations.

By Lucy Ball
Published 9th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:09 BST

Who can you spot waving their flag or tucking into sandwiches at a street party?

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures, we have tried to use as many as we can.

Some of the Bridgemont Nursery youngsters having a patriotic lunch for the King's coronation. Pic Bridgemont Nursery

1. Boys and their flags

Some of the Bridgemont Nursery youngsters having a patriotic lunch for the King's coronation. Pic Bridgemont Nursery Photo: bridgemont nursery

Residents on Hollin Drive, Chapel-en-le-Frith enjoyed a fantastic afternoon on Sunday May, 7 to commemorate the King's Coronation. Pic Rebecca Mellor

2. Beer, fanta, and a street party!

Residents on Hollin Drive, Chapel-en-le-Frith enjoyed a fantastic afternoon on Sunday May, 7 to commemorate the King's Coronation. Pic Rebecca Mellor Photo: Rebecca Mellor

The street party on on Hollin Drive, Chapel-en-le-Frith was organised byt Amy and Joe Farlam. Pic Rebecca Mellor

3. Bunting and big smiles

The street party on on Hollin Drive, Chapel-en-le-Frith was organised byt Amy and Joe Farlam. Pic Rebecca Mellor Photo: rebecca mellor

Buxton has been dressed up in style thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers who have been hard at work for weeks. Pic Emma Downes

4. Top team work

Buxton has been dressed up in style thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers who have been hard at work for weeks. Pic Emma Downes Photo: Buxton town team

