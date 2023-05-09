People across the High Peak have come together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. The coronation is a moment in our history and here are your pictures from the bank holiday weekend celebrations.
Who can you spot waving their flag or tucking into sandwiches at a street party?
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures, we have tried to use as many as we can.
1. Boys and their flags
Some of the Bridgemont Nursery youngsters having a patriotic lunch for the King's coronation. Pic Bridgemont Nursery Photo: bridgemont nursery
2. Beer, fanta, and a street party!
Residents on Hollin Drive, Chapel-en-le-Frith enjoyed a fantastic afternoon on Sunday May, 7 to commemorate the King's Coronation. Pic Rebecca Mellor Photo: Rebecca Mellor
3. Bunting and big smiles
The street party on on Hollin Drive, Chapel-en-le-Frith was organised byt Amy and Joe Farlam. Pic Rebecca Mellor Photo: rebecca mellor
4. Top team work
Buxton has been dressed up in style thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers who have been hard at work for weeks. Pic Emma Downes Photo: Buxton town team