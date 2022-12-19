Young artists from Buxton Community School and St Thomas More Catholic School showcase their talent

‘Artwork 2022’ features paintings and artworks by young people from Buxton Community School and St Thomas More Catholic School in Buxton. The exhibition showcases the amazing talent of more than 25 students who presented work for GSCE and A-Level examinations.

Two of these artists, Millie Critchlow and Nell Darley, have been awarded Star Student status by The Arts Society and the Royal Society of British Artists. They will both have their paintings exhibited in London in the new year.

Another exhibition by a High Peak artist also opended this month at the county council’s museum and art gallery in Terrace Road. David Lowther has always been drawn to dramatic landscapes. One landscape in particular, High Walls Farm in the Dark Peak, has been his muse. ‘Farm on the Hill’ is his exhibition of works in a variety of media over the many seasons.

James by Nell Darley

Artwork 2022 is on show until 11 February and Farm on the Hill until 25 February.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Derbyshire County Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Leadership, Culture, Tourism and Climate Change, said: “I’m delighted that we can encourage young artists with our Artwork 2022 exhibition. I hope they enjoy their time exhibiting with us and are inspired to develop their talents further.

“Our museum and art gallery is always a fascinating place to visit and we’ll be pleased to welcome visitors new and old this winter.”

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery will be open throughout the Christmas holidays except for the bank holidays and Sundays. The museum is also a designated ‘warm space’ where visitors will find a friendly welcome, exhibitions to browse, people to chat to and activities to take part in.

High Walls Farm by David Lowther

The museum is also running a winter quiz prompting people to visit all corners of the galleries. There are games and toys to play with and link to the free wifi.

Wonders of the Peak is one of the museum’s permanent exhibitions, exploring the geology and archaeology of the Peak District.

On Thursday 5 January there will be a family activity with Buxton artist Gordon McLellan.

Admission to the museum is free although donations are welcome.