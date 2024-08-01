Y Not is named 12th most popular festival in UK as thousands flock to Peak District to watch Kaiser Chiefs, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Y Not is running at Pike Hall, between Matlock and Buxton, with headliners Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tuning up to entertain the masses.
The biggest and best party in Derbyshire has been named among the top 20 most popular festivals in the UK, coming in at number 12 on the chart compiled by sweepstake casino site Vegas Gems.
The study looked at 59 UK festivals and nine different combinations of search terms which included ‘festival setlist’, ‘(festival) lineup’, and ‘(festival) tickets.’ The average number of monthly searches for each festival was calculated, and each was ranked from the highest to lowest number of searches.
Y Not attracted a monthly search of 28,578 compared to table-topping Glastonbury which pulled in a staggering 398,904.
Fans heading for this weekend’s sell-out Y Not can expect a mainly cloudy weekend with occasional glimpses of the sun. according to the Met Office. There is a 40% chance of rain on Friday from 8pm and on Sunday from 10pm.
Hordes of revellers are already on their way to Pikehall to get the party started early and watch a concert headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs tonight (Thursday).
*If you missed out on tickets, get ahead of the curve for next year when Y Not will run from July 31 to August 3. Super early bird tickets from £99.50 will be released on Friday, August 9, 2024 with priority ticket access at 10am and general sale at 11am. But you had better move quickly for these – they sold out in 15 minutes last year. To sign up for priority ticket access, go to https://mailchi.mp/ynotfestival/2025signup.
