Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of revellers are making tracks for the Peak District which is hosting one of the UK’s most popular festivals this weekend.

Y Not is running at Pike Hall, between Matlock and Buxton, with headliners Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tuning up to entertain the masses.

The biggest and best party in Derbyshire has been named among the top 20 most popular festivals in the UK, coming in at number 12 on the chart compiled by sweepstake casino site Vegas Gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study looked at 59 UK festivals and nine different combinations of search terms which included ‘festival setlist’, ‘(festival) lineup’, and ‘(festival) tickets.’ The average number of monthly searches for each festival was calculated, and each was ranked from the highest to lowest number of searches.

This weekend's Y Not is a sell-out, highlighting its placing in the top 20 most popular music festivals in the UK.

Y Not attracted a monthly search of 28,578 compared to table-topping Glastonbury which pulled in a staggering 398,904.

Fans heading for this weekend’s sell-out Y Not can expect a mainly cloudy weekend with occasional glimpses of the sun. according to the Met Office. There is a 40% chance of rain on Friday from 8pm and on Sunday from 10pm.

Hordes of revellers are already on their way to Pikehall to get the party started early and watch a concert headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs tonight (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you missed out on tickets, get ahead of the curve for next year when Y Not will run from July 31 to August 3. Super early bird tickets from £99.50 will be released on Friday, August 9, 2024 with priority ticket access at 10am and general sale at 11am. But you had better move quickly for these – they sold out in 15 minutes last year. To sign up for priority ticket access, go to https://mailchi.mp/ynotfestival/2025signup.