Scenes from Y Not photographed by Adam Burzynski/Strawberry Photographic.

Y Not Festival: Can you spot yourself in the crowd among these 13 photos?

Music fans lapped up the sounds of headline bands Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms as Y Not Festival returned to the Peak District after a three-year pause.

Thousands flocked to the sell-out festival where crowd-pleasing favourite bands included Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines and Nothing But Thieves.

Revellers welcomed back the annual celebration in picturesque countryside at Pikehall, near Matlock, which was cancelled for the previous two years because of the Covid pandemic.

1. Y Not Festival

A sell-out crowd welcome the return of Y Not.

2. Y Not Festival

Front-row fans watch the bands on the main stage on Friday.

3. Y Not Festival

Flying the flag on Friday when the top two main acts were Welsh rock bands Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers.

4. Y Not Festival

Kelly Jones from The Stereophonics who headlined Friday's show.

