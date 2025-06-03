The team behind the Tideswell Wakes carnival are appealing for more people to come forward and help make the procession bigger than last year and say they will have a special flypast this year too.

This year the festivities will return to Tideswell on Saturday June, 21 to Sunday June, 29 with the carnival on Saturday June, 28.

Now with just weeks to go the organisers are appealing for more people to take part in the procession through the town.

Andrew Turner for the carnival said: “For 2025 we would like to work with the community to encourage greater participation in the carnival and also throughout the week.

Anchor Inn does Shrek for the 2024 Tideswell Wakes Carnival. Photo Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside out Photography, Tideswell

“Wakes is very much a community event and we would encourage as many people as possible to take part in any way they can and feel comfortable doing so.”

For the carnival itself, this might be to put a float together with friends or to enter in one of the non-float categories, say the organisers.

Andrew said: “The wakes committee are here to help and we would love to see a greater number of entries into the carnival. “Whether you have done one before or if it is your first time, please give it a go.

“Those of us who have taken part in previous years can guarantee it is one the most enjoyable ways of experiencing the day.”

Phil Swarbrick on his mini traction Engine at the 2024 Tideswell Carnival. Photo Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside out Photography, Tideswell

The committee say it can seem like a daunting prospect if it is a person or group’s first time but a float does not need to be complicated or elaborate and they are here to help.

Andrew said: “There are also a large number of carnival veterans in the community who we are sure will be happy to help steer a newbie in the right direction.

“Remember, they all had a first time too.

“Taking part in Carnival is fun and exciting for people of all ages and it would be wonderful to see new people and groups enter this year.”

Andrew said: “Carnival is the highlight of the village for so many people, it brings old faces back and is just a fun day out.

“This year we even have a a very special flypast from a World War Two Dakota plane.

“We have been told it will be flying over the village at 4.43pm but it is of course weather dependent.”

There will be lots of events taking place through Wakes Week starting with the Blessing of the Wells on Saturday June at 2.45pm.

The inter-inns run will return on Monday June, 23 between 7pm and 8.15pm and there will be road closures in place on High Street, Commercial Road, Whitecross Road, Conjoint Lane, Church Lane, Church Street, Queens Street, Buxton Road and Gordon Road.

There will be several road closures for the carnival parade from 2.30pm to 5pm.

These are Chantry Court, Whitecross Road, Commercial Road, St Johns Rd, High Street, Manchester Road, Sherwood Road, Pinfold Road, Richard Lane, Buxton Road, Queen Street.

Also on the same day there will be a street market and the torch light procession from 9:45pm to 10:45pm.