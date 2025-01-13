World's first 78ft topspin ride above ground will make its UK debut at Alton Towers Resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thrill-seekers will experience a world first when Alton Towers Resort launches a new ride this spring.

Toxicator is a topspin ride that can accommodate more than 500 riders per hour. They are seated back-to-back before being flipped round and held face down above a ‘bubbling pool of highly toxic alien acid’.

Riders will be subjected to heart-pounding centrifugal forces from intense spin patterns when Toxicator makes its debut in the UK.

The only topspin ride in the world to be elevated above ground level means spectators can watch the entire experience from underneath.

Toxicator is the first of its kind in the UK, subjecting thrill-seekers to centrifugal forces from intense spin patterns.

Standing at a record-breaking 78ft high thanks to its setting on a 16ft elevated platform, Toxicator is situated in the Forbidden Valley next to the iconic Nemesis Reborn.

This latest technology from the shadowy organisation known as The Phalanx is used by them to extract and separate toxic saliva from the Nemesis creature. It applies an intense spinning, centrifugal force to the saliva which turns it into a chemical solution so powerful it will melt anything it touches!

Bianca Sammut, vice-president of Alton Towers Resort, said: “Alton Towers is renowned for consistently delivering new and reimagined thrills for our fans and as the UK’s only topspin ride, we’re excited to welcome Toxicator to the park.

“We can’t wait to challenge thrillseekers to submit to the spin. We’re not yet ready to reveal precisely when Toxicator will turn your world upside down, but rest assured the wait will be worth it.”