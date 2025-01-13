World's first 78ft topspin ride above ground will make its UK debut at Alton Towers Resort
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Toxicator is a topspin ride that can accommodate more than 500 riders per hour. They are seated back-to-back before being flipped round and held face down above a ‘bubbling pool of highly toxic alien acid’.
Riders will be subjected to heart-pounding centrifugal forces from intense spin patterns when Toxicator makes its debut in the UK.
The only topspin ride in the world to be elevated above ground level means spectators can watch the entire experience from underneath.
Standing at a record-breaking 78ft high thanks to its setting on a 16ft elevated platform, Toxicator is situated in the Forbidden Valley next to the iconic Nemesis Reborn.
This latest technology from the shadowy organisation known as The Phalanx is used by them to extract and separate toxic saliva from the Nemesis creature. It applies an intense spinning, centrifugal force to the saliva which turns it into a chemical solution so powerful it will melt anything it touches!
Bianca Sammut, vice-president of Alton Towers Resort, said: “Alton Towers is renowned for consistently delivering new and reimagined thrills for our fans and as the UK’s only topspin ride, we’re excited to welcome Toxicator to the park.
“We can’t wait to challenge thrillseekers to submit to the spin. We’re not yet ready to reveal precisely when Toxicator will turn your world upside down, but rest assured the wait will be worth it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.