World Book Day 2023: the best character costumes by Buxton Advertiser readers
Children dressed as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day in schools, nurseries and homes across the High Peak.
By Ed Dingwall
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:32am
The annual literacy celebration on Thursday, March 2, say parents and children cobble together some magical creations once again.
An appeal for photos on Facebook prompted a flood of pictures as happy families shared the fruits of their labour.
