World Book Day 2023: the best character costumes by Buxton Advertiser readers

Children dressed as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day in schools, nurseries and homes across the High Peak.

By Ed Dingwall
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:32am

The annual literacy celebration on Thursday, March 2, say parents and children cobble together some magical creations once again.

An appeal for photos on Facebook prompted a flood of pictures as happy families shared the fruits of their labour.

1. World Book Day

Danni Gregory posts: "Matilda and Miss Trunchbull."

Photo: Danni Gregory

2. World Book Day

Janine Hall posts: "Oliver, Peter Pan at Buxton Junior School"

Photo: Janine Hall

3. NBUA-03-03-23-WBD PAP (4)-NMSYupload.jpg

Amy Elizabeth Wadsworth posts: "Adelaide as a Flower Fairy."

Photo: Amy Elizabeth Wadsworth

4. World Book Day

Jade Meredith posts: "Charlie as Harry Potter."

Photo: Jade Meredith

