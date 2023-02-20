News you can trust since 1852
Worksop’s highest-rated hairdressers: 9 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you fancy a trim or a total restyle we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Worksop, according to Google reviews.

By Kate Mason
2 minutes ago

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdresserswith a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

1. Toplocks Ltd, Central Avenue, Worksop

Toplocks Ltd received a 5 star review based on 46 reviews. The salon is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm.

2. Rush, Raines Avenue, Worksop

Rush received a 5 star review based on 23 reviews. Rush is open Monday & Tuesday 9am to 5pm, Wednesday & Friday 9am to 7pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm.

3. The East Gate Hair 4 U, Eastgate, Worksop

The East Gate Hair 4 U received a 5 star review based on 21 reviews. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

4. Mirage, Central Avenue, Worksop

Mirage received a 5 star review based on 15 reviews. Open Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm.

