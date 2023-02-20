Worksop’s highest-rated hairdressers: 9 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you fancy a trim or a total restyle we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Worksop, according to Google reviews.
We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdresserswith a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
1. Toplocks Ltd, Central Avenue, Worksop
Toplocks Ltd received a 5 star review based on 46 reviews. The salon is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm.
Photo: Google
2. Rush, Raines Avenue, Worksop
Rush received a 5 star review based on 23 reviews. Rush is open Monday & Tuesday 9am to 5pm, Wednesday & Friday 9am to 7pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm.
Photo: Google
3. The East Gate Hair 4 U, Eastgate, Worksop
The East Gate Hair 4 U received a 5 star review based on 21 reviews. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.
Photo: Google
4. Mirage, Central Avenue, Worksop
Mirage received a 5 star review based on 15 reviews. Open Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm.
Photo: Google