The restoration project of the Whaley Bridge dam and reservoir is making good progress, says the Canal and River Trust, which cares for the reservoir, and contractors Kier.Tom Greenwood, Canal and River Trust project manager, said: “Kier has now installed 422 piles to create the new side channel weir and tumble bay at the top of the dam, which completes the tumble bay section of the sheet piling work.”Over the coming months a further 600 piles, ranging in size from four-12 metres, will be installed to line the route of the new spillway channel.Once in place, the ground will be excavated to form the new channel, lined in concrete, forming a base for the new spillway structures.Tom said: “Where we have excavated at the dam crest, sheet piles will be kept in place throughout construction to maintain essential flood protection measures.”The project comes after the Toddbrook Reservoir crisis in 2019. Damage to the spillway was discovered on August 1, 2019 after days of heavy rain. There were fears the dam could collapse and the water could cascade down and flood the town of Whaley Bridge as well as the surrounding area.