Work on Toddbrook Reservoir continues - with another public open day planned to discuss developments

Contractors have started working on the new side channel weir for Toddbrook Reservoir and want to meet the public again to discuss developments.

By Lucy Ball
Published 4th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:43 BST
Toddbrook Reservoir Whaley BridgeToddbrook Reservoir Whaley Bridge
Toddbrook Reservoir Whaley Bridge

The restoration project of the Whaley Bridge dam and reservoir is making good progress, says the Canal and River Trust, which cares for the reservoir, and contractors Kier.Tom Greenwood, Canal and River Trust project manager, said: “Kier has now installed 422 piles to create the new side channel weir and tumble bay at the top of the dam, which completes the tumble bay section of the sheet piling work.”Over the coming months a further 600 piles, ranging in size from four-12 metres, will be installed to line the route of the new spillway channel.Once in place, the ground will be excavated to form the new channel, lined in concrete, forming a base for the new spillway structures.Tom said: “Where we have excavated at the dam crest, sheet piles will be kept in place throughout construction to maintain essential flood protection measures.”The project comes after the Toddbrook Reservoir crisis in 2019. Damage to the spillway was discovered on August 1, 2019 after days of heavy rain. There were fears the dam could collapse and the water could cascade down and flood the town of Whaley Bridge as well as the surrounding area.

Residents were told to leave their homes and an emergency operation to save the dam was launched involving emergency services, partner agencies and volunteers.

This restoration comes after extensive investigation works, two independent reports where multiple design options were explored, two public consultations and a detailed planning application.The main construction phase started last autumn and despite difficulties caused by a wet January, the Canal and River trust says the plan is still to reopen the reservoir by late 2024.In March both the Canal and River Trust and Keir held a joint open day for the public to come and ask questions.

Tom added: “Many thanks to everyone who attended our open day.

“We’re planning on holding another open day in mid-summer to explain continuing progress on constructing the new spillway structure.“The date is to be confirmed soon.”

