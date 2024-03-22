Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council is leading the project on land owned and managed by High Peak Borough Council.

Both councils are funding the work which will see two footpaths resurfaced to provide pedestrian access across fields to encourage people to stick to the paths and use the route all year round.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “We want to encourage everyone in the High Peak to move more everyday to improve their physical and mental health.

Work is now underway to improve the footpath network at Temple Fields in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

“These improvements to footpaths at Temple Fields are welcome and will make a big difference for residents walking into the town centre from Harper Hill as well as people at Buxton Junior School and Buxton Community School.

“Consultation by Buxton Town Team showed wide support amongst the local community for encouraging walking to and from school so I’m sure they will make good use of these newly surfaced paths.”

The work links in with Buxton Town Team’s Walk and Ride Network which aims to help residents travel safely around the town sharing place and space.

There are five proposed routes as part of this initiative and these footpaths across Temple Fields are part of route 3.

