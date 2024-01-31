Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next 12 months will see women’s health in the focus as the Women’s Health Strategy for England is implemented.

Five priorities have been set out which include improving care before, during and after pregnancy; improving care for gynaecological conditions and menstrual problems; expanding women’s health hubs, tackling disparities, improving support for vulnerable women and boosting research into women’s health.

One woman who works for a Buxton company but asked to remain anonymous said: “Women go through so much so it’s great to see our health being put as a priority.

“I had a traumatic birth and needed three blood transfusions. This led to my mental health suffering as a new mum and there are times now when I still struggle mentally.

“Since having my child my periods have been so irregular they can last up to a month at a time.

“I have also got an autoimmune disease which causes the skin to become so thin it rips which makes everything painful - including urinating.

“I go to the hospital every other month so my condition can be monitored which is great but it isn’t something I can talk openly about so I find myself very alone.

“Anything which can be done to ease the plight of women like this new health strategy can only be a good thing.”

The government says by March, new services to avoid tears during childbirth and improve maternal mental health will be rolled out across England.

There will also be continued support for women and their partners who have experienced pregnancy loss, including through the Baby Loss Certificate Service.

Guidance will be updated for gynaecological conditions such as endometriosis.

Access to contraception will also be improved through Pharmacy First, which will play a vital role in managing menstrual problems.

£25 million is being invested in women’s health hubs for 2024. The Department of Health & Social Care is working closely with NHS England and expects all 42 local systems in England to have at least one hub operating this year.

There will be a focus on support for more vulnerable women, including those who have been victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

This comes alongside work to reduce maternal disparities, as data continues to show black women are almost three times more likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy than white women.

Robert Largan, MP for the High Peak said: “It is good to see the Women’s Health Strategy for England continuing to tackle a variety of important issues.

“Specialist healthcare for women in the High Peak will be massively boosted by the construction of the new unit at Stepping Hill.

“I will continue campaigning for improved health provision for women in the High Peak.”

The new women’s centre at Stepping Hill will allow women to receive specialist psychiatric care.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Victoria Atkins added: “We’re breaking historical barriers that prevent women getting the care they need, building greater understanding of women’s healthcare issues and ensuring their voices and choices are listened to.