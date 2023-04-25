News you can trust since 1852
Win pop up cinema tickets to a screening at Peak District cave worth more than £50

We’ve teamed up with The Village Screen pop-up cinema, to give you the chance to win the ultimate cinema night out Peak Cavern, Castleton.

By Lucy Ball
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST
Win two tickets and a food and drink package to see a screening of your choice at The Village Screen pop up cinema experience at Peak Cavern. Pic submitted.Win two tickets and a food and drink package to see a screening of your choice at The Village Screen pop up cinema experience at Peak Cavern. Pic submitted.
The Village Screen will be returning to Peak Cavern, or the Devil’s Arse, this Friday and will only be here for four weekends until early June.

Laura Dainty from The Village Screen said: “We started doing these cinema screenings seven years ago and I love how much the event has grown.

“Not only is there the cinema screening in a truly unique venue but there will also be food vendors, cinema snacks, a bar and live music before the film starts.

Win two tickets and a food and drink package to see a screening of your choice at The Village Screen pop up cinema experience at Peak Cavern. Pic submitted.Win two tickets and a food and drink package to see a screening of your choice at The Village Screen pop up cinema experience at Peak Cavern. Pic submitted.
“We have made it a real night out and we are really excited to welcome people back to the cavern.”The first showing will be this Friday April, 28 with The Princess Bride, followed by The Goonies on Saturday April, 29 and Jurassic Park on Sunday April, 30.

Laura said: “On May 4 of course we are showing Star Wars.

“I’m quite excited by that as I know some people are dressing up and others bringing light sabres.”This will be followed by Alien on Friday May, 5 and Guardians of the Galaxy on Sunday May, 7.

Then on Saturday May, 27 it will be The Dark Knight, and Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark on Sunday May, 28.

Win two tickets and a food and drink package to see a screening of your choice at The Village Screen pop up cinema experience at Peak Cavern. Pic submitted.Win two tickets and a food and drink package to see a screening of your choice at The Village Screen pop up cinema experience at Peak Cavern. Pic submitted.
The Descent will be shown on Friday June, 2 The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday June, 3 and the finale will be The Lost Boys on Sunday June, 4.

We are giving away a pair of tickets to a showing of your choice and a food and drinks package to enter email your name address and phone number to [email protected] and a winner will be picked at random on Friday April, 28.

Tickets are priced at £23 for an adult, £21 for a concession (student or senior) and £19 for a child. Family tickets are available for appropriate screenings priced at £76. Doors will open two hours before each showing to enjoy the food and venue. For more information or to book tickets visit https://www.thevillagescreen.com/peak-cavern

