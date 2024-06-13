Win a free Ibiza villa break: High Peak father and son taken on English Channel and Manhattan marathon swims for Mencap
Fernilee resident Ed Heyworth, 13, will once again be part of the Beech Hall School Mencap Marvels team swimming the English Channel this summer, before jetting out to New York in October where dad Stephen, 50, will join him in a 28.5-mile splash around the 20 Bridges of Manhattan.
Ed was recently selected for the six-student relay team from the Macclesfield school who will attempt the Channel crossing when tides allow around the end of July, and having already completed the challenge last year he shows no sign of slowing down.
Mum Sally Heyworth said: “Because he was so young when he qualified the first time, he’s now aiming to be the first to make the team in three different years. He’s already thinking about 2025.
“He’s had to do the whole training and selection process again, finishing up with two hours around Liverpool docks in water below 15°C.”
She added: “I think he’s looking forward to the swim even more this time. He knows what to expect, and he’s a more senior member of the team. He’s had lots of words of wisdom for the others.”
The Mencap Marvels initiative was launched by Beech Hall swimming coach Nikki Pope in 2020 and she has since led various teams across the Channel, raising around £200,000 for Mencap.
The Beech Hall team hope the school’s own contribution to that total will pass £100,000 in 2024 – it currently stands around £85,000.
The addition of the New York challenge should help boost donations, and for those involved the prospect is even more daunting than the Channel.
Sally said: “There are only three swimmers on Ed’s team, taking it in turns to do an hour each, and I think the currents are a lot more tidal. It looks like the Channel swim will be a bit of warm-up for that one.
“It’s something the headteacher wanted to do but up to now it’s been very difficult to get insurance for the children to do it.”
There will be two Beech Hall boats on the New York voyage, one with the team of three students and another with headteacher James Allen, Stephen and another parent swimmer.
Stephen, an electrician by trade, has been training alongside Ed at a number of endurance events including the Great North Swim across Windermere on June 9, and the Swim the Channel Up North Challenge at Boundary Water Park in Cheshire on Saturday, June 15.
Sally says it is now just a family “hobby”, but they are applying plenty of grit and determination to raising £5,000 for Mencap.
Anyone donating £25 or more via the Heyworths’ JustGiving page will be entered into a draw for a free week at their holiday home in Ibiza.
Sally said: “It’s a three-bed villa with its own pool and gardens. It’s pretty fabulous.”
The prize-winners must be over-18 and book their stay anytime other than July or August.
For full details and donations, go to justgiving.com/page/sally-heyworth-1718018625772.
