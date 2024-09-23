Win a family ticket to Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire and Fireworks
The Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire and Fireworks event is sponsored by Whaley Bridge Town Council and this year promises to be just as exciting as previous years.
Jon Prior, event facilitator for the fireworks night, said: “We have so much going on from a torch trundle, to the bonfire as well as a barbecue and of course the fireworks.”
The fireworks and bonfire will be at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club, New Horwich Park on Saturday November, 2 with gates opening from 5.30pm.
The barbecue, pavilion and the bar will also open then and the free torch-light trundle will start at 6pm from the Goyt Inn to the cricket ground.
Jon said: “At 6.30pm we will be lighting the bonfire and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm.”
This long standing annual community event which was first held in 1975 and has been at the cricket ground since 2019.
Early bird tickets will be on sale from Monday September, 30 to Sunday October, 27 with up to 40 per cent off the gate prices.
Jon said: “It’s always a great night so get your tickets and we hope to see you there.”
Early Bird Tickets can be bought from various shops in town such as Babka, The Bridge Bakehouse, Frydays Cod & Cake, The Fryery, Horwich End Post Office, Village Kitchen, Little Fika Cafe.
Early Bird prices: Child £3, Adult £5, Family Ticket £15.
On the gate prices: Child £5, Adult £8, Family Ticket £20.
However, the Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire & Fireworks have given the Buxton Advertiser one free family ticket to give away to one lucky ready.
To enter simple answer this question; When was the Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire & Firework event first held at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club?
Send your answer along with your name, address and phone number to [email protected] by Thursday October 4, and the winner will be announced on Friday October, 5.
