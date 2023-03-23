News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House this Easter

We’ve teamed up with Wise Owl Theatre to offer you four free tickets to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland worth £80.

By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT
The iconic Cheshire Cat in the Wise Owl Theatre production of The Adventures in Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted
The iconic Cheshire Cat in the Wise Owl Theatre production of The Adventures in Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted
The iconic Cheshire Cat in the Wise Owl Theatre production of The Adventures in Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted

The Chesterfield-based theatre company is bringing the White Rabbit, The Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and of course Alice herself to Buxton Opera House for two shows on Saturday April, 15 at 11am and 2pm.

However, this is no ordinary theatre show of the much-loved children’s story - this play has puppets!

Chloe Thorpe, assistant producer for the theatre company, said: “This play is ludicrous and funny and nonsense and a perfect family treat.”

Off with your head bellows the Queen of Hearts in the Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted
Off with your head bellows the Queen of Hearts in the Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted
Off with your head bellows the Queen of Hearts in the Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted
Most Popular

The company was founded in lockdown when all actors were out of work but restaurants and cafes were still open so two school friends, Matthew Forbes and Christopher Brookes, wanted to take the theatre to the people.

Chloe said: “We were doing immersive afternoon teas with puppets and it snowballed from there.

“We have added songs, and music and have this wonderful show we are touring.

“We picked Alice in Wonderland because it is the perfect children’s story. It's fast paced, there’s lots of new characters to keep children entertained and it’s silly.”

You will be jumping for joy if you win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted
You will be jumping for joy if you win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted
You will be jumping for joy if you win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted

The play is aged from children three upwards but says it is also a play for the adults and the teenagers too.

Chloe said: “For us it was very important to have something the whole family could watch and enjoy.”Taking their own twist on the Lewis Carroll classic the caterpillar is in fact female and a lot of her character traits are inspired from Dame Edna Everage and Hyacinth Bucket.

Matthew has worked as a puppeteer for both War Horse and The Lion King.

He said: “This production has a gorgeous mix of shadow puppetry, object manipulation and Bunraku puppetry.

Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice this Easter. Pic submitted
Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice this Easter. Pic submitted
Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice this Easter. Pic submitted

“These different techniques all blend together brilliantly, look beautiful, and make Wonderland truly wonderful.”

Christopher added: “The journey to wonderland is a fresh take, as it's filled with movement, music, lights and a revolving set.”

Tickets are still available for the show priced between £18-£20 available on the Buxcton Opera House website buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

To enter the competition for four free tickets to be used on the 11am showing email your name, address and phone number to [email protected] One winner will be picked at random on Monday April, 3.

Who wants four free tickets to see Alice this Easter. Pic submitted
Who wants four free tickets to see Alice this Easter. Pic submitted
Who wants four free tickets to see Alice this Easter. Pic submitted

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

We have four free tickets to give away for the 11am performance on Saturday April 15 at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted
We have four free tickets to give away for the 11am performance on Saturday April 15 at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted
We have four free tickets to give away for the 11am performance on Saturday April 15 at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted
EasterChesterfieldTickets