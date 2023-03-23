Win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House this Easter
We’ve teamed up with Wise Owl Theatre to offer you four free tickets to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland worth £80.
The Chesterfield-based theatre company is bringing the White Rabbit, The Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and of course Alice herself to Buxton Opera House for two shows on Saturday April, 15 at 11am and 2pm.
However, this is no ordinary theatre show of the much-loved children’s story - this play has puppets!
Chloe Thorpe, assistant producer for the theatre company, said: “This play is ludicrous and funny and nonsense and a perfect family treat.”
The company was founded in lockdown when all actors were out of work but restaurants and cafes were still open so two school friends, Matthew Forbes and Christopher Brookes, wanted to take the theatre to the people.
Chloe said: “We were doing immersive afternoon teas with puppets and it snowballed from there.
“We have added songs, and music and have this wonderful show we are touring.
“We picked Alice in Wonderland because it is the perfect children’s story. It's fast paced, there’s lots of new characters to keep children entertained and it’s silly.”
The play is aged from children three upwards but says it is also a play for the adults and the teenagers too.
Chloe said: “For us it was very important to have something the whole family could watch and enjoy.”Taking their own twist on the Lewis Carroll classic the caterpillar is in fact female and a lot of her character traits are inspired from Dame Edna Everage and Hyacinth Bucket.
Matthew has worked as a puppeteer for both War Horse and The Lion King.
He said: “This production has a gorgeous mix of shadow puppetry, object manipulation and Bunraku puppetry.
“These different techniques all blend together brilliantly, look beautiful, and make Wonderland truly wonderful.”
Christopher added: “The journey to wonderland is a fresh take, as it's filled with movement, music, lights and a revolving set.”
Tickets are still available for the show priced between £18-£20 available on the Buxcton Opera House website buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
To enter the competition for four free tickets to be used on the 11am showing email your name, address and phone number to [email protected] One winner will be picked at random on Monday April, 3.
