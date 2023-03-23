Win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House this Easter

The iconic Cheshire Cat in the Wise Owl Theatre production of The Adventures in Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted

The Chesterfield-based theatre company is bringing the White Rabbit, The Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and of course Alice herself to Buxton Opera House for two shows on Saturday April, 15 at 11am and 2pm.

However, this is no ordinary theatre show of the much-loved children’s story - this play has puppets!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chloe Thorpe, assistant producer for the theatre company, said: “This play is ludicrous and funny and nonsense and a perfect family treat.”

Off with your head bellows the Queen of Hearts in the Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Pic submitted

The company was founded in lockdown when all actors were out of work but restaurants and cafes were still open so two school friends, Matthew Forbes and Christopher Brookes, wanted to take the theatre to the people.

Chloe said: “We were doing immersive afternoon teas with puppets and it snowballed from there.

Advertisement

“We have added songs, and music and have this wonderful show we are touring.

Advertisement

“We picked Alice in Wonderland because it is the perfect children’s story. It's fast paced, there’s lots of new characters to keep children entertained and it’s silly.”

You will be jumping for joy if you win a family ticket to see The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at Buxton Opera House. Pic submitted

The play is aged from children three upwards but says it is also a play for the adults and the teenagers too.

Advertisement

Chloe said: “For us it was very important to have something the whole family could watch and enjoy.”Taking their own twist on the Lewis Carroll classic the caterpillar is in fact female and a lot of her character traits are inspired from Dame Edna Everage and Hyacinth Bucket.

Matthew has worked as a puppeteer for both War Horse and The Lion King.

Advertisement

He said: “This production has a gorgeous mix of shadow puppetry, object manipulation and Bunraku puppetry.

Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice this Easter. Pic submitted

Advertisement

“These different techniques all blend together brilliantly, look beautiful, and make Wonderland truly wonderful.”

Christopher added: “The journey to wonderland is a fresh take, as it's filled with movement, music, lights and a revolving set.”

Tickets are still available for the show priced between £18-£20 available on the Buxcton Opera House website buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Advertisement

To enter the competition for four free tickets to be used on the 11am showing email your name, address and phone number to [email protected] One winner will be picked at random on Monday April, 3.

Advertisement

Who wants four free tickets to see Alice this Easter. Pic submitted

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.