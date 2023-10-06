Win a family ticket to Buxton's newest Halloween event at Poole's Cavern
This year will see the first Creepy Cavern tours start on Thursday October, 26 and run until Halloween.
Dave Green, the new CEO at the cavern said: “We are working with the same team who help us produce our hugely popular Christmas event.
“It promises to be a lot of scarey-fun, in a family-friendly way, making the most of our atmospheric and unique caves.
“Join us afterhours for a descent into Poole’s Hole. With all the tour guides gone, dare you follow Warslow Joe into the dark, unearthing lost legends and local folklore?“For this spooktacular event people will be guided through the cavern by Warslow Joe himself, resurrected especially for All Hallows Eve.
Dave said: “Be sure to carry garlic to warn off any vampires, and watch out for it is said that Poole’s Hole is haunted by a villainous outlaw.
“Look out for ghouls that lurk in the dark and be wary of those glowing stalagmites that tower above.
The underground expedition will last around 50 minutes and will contain strobing and flashing lights.Poole’s Cavern recommends this event for ages six plus and says this event will not be pushchair accessible.
Dave said: “Throughout this event we encourage visitors to arrive in fancy dress, with mystery prizes being awarded for best costumes.”
The Cafe at the Cavern will be open during those creepy cavern tours for some fang-tastic treats and winter warmers.
There will be three tours a night at 4.15pm, 5.15pm and 6.15pm from Thursday October, 26 until Tuesday, October 31.
An adult ticket is £22, a child ticket £10 and a family ticket is £59.
Tickets can be purchased via poolescavern.co.uk/halloween-at-pooles-cavern and go on sale Friday October, 6 at 4pm.
The Advertiser has teamed up with Poole’s Cavern to give away one family ticket. Just answer who is the name of the ghost who will be at the Creepy Cavern Tours? Email your answer to lucy.[email protected] with your name, address and phone number.
Entries close on Friday October, 20 and a winner will be announced on our Facebook page on Monday October, 23.