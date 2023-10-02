There will be two firework displays, fire dancers, a fairground and lots of hot food vendors as Buxton’s firework spectacular returns – and you could win a family ticket.

Tickets are now on sale for the Buxton Firework Display. Photo J T Events

On Sunday November, 5 J T Events will be putting on the biggest show yet and the Buxton Advertiser has teamed up with Jane Fletcher and Trevor Zoppi to bring offer one lucky reader a family ticket for four people to see the fireworks for free.

Organiser Jane said: “I love the fireworks event, it’s probably one of my favourite events we have all year.

“It’s like carnival day but just in November - everyone gets together and has a good time.”

There will be fire dancers at the fireworks display in Buxton. Photo J T Events

The fireworks will once again be at Buxton Cricket Ground on Park Road and the gates open at 4pm.

For the first hour all fairground rides are £2, at 5.10pm the Flambe Circus fire performers will be entertaining the crowds for 20 minutes.

At 5.40pm the children’s fireworks will start, these are quieter and a smaller display.

Jane said: “It’s always important for me to put on the children’s display because little ones have an early bedtime so I don’t want them to miss out on the fun.

Lots of entertainment and food vendors at the Buxton fireworks display. Photo J T Events

“And every year will be some children’s first year as they finally get old enough to stay up and watch the fireworks so we want to make it magical for everyone.”

The Flambe Circus returns at 5.55pm until 5.55pm until 6.15pm, then Clubbercise and Zumba will take over until 6.40pm with the fire performers coming back until 7.05pm.

At 7.20pm the main spectacular firework display will start.

This is Jane’s third year organising the display and she said: “We have created a proper family night out - we have the biggest display in the area and so much entertainment as well and such a variety of hot food vendors.”

Win a family ticket to see the Buxton Firework Display. Photo J T Events

For those who are looking for some tasty snacks during the fireworks there will be burgers, pizzas, curry, and the bar in the cricket club.

Jane said: “It’s a costly event to put on but I think we offer the best value for money and we’ve been told the display is even better than big city events which is nice to hear.

"Ticket prices have gone up slightly from last year but not by much and there is so much to do and watch it is still a great night out for everyone.

“I love seeing everyone having fun and having that special time together and I can’t wait to see everyone again this year.”

Tickets in advance are adult £7.5 child £3.50 and a family ticket £18 on the gate the price increases and a family ticket becomes £25.

Tickets available from Buxton Opera House or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/j-c-novelties