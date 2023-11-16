Win a family ticket to Buxton Opera House’s Christmas Pantomime
The cast has now been announced including some new and returning faces. Chloe Bland, marketing and communications officer for Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre, said: “We’ve teamed up with the Advertiser to give away one family ticket, two adults, two children on Saturday December, 9 at 5.30pm.
“Our fabulous cast includes the town’s favourite returning star James Holmes, back for his eighth pantomime in Buxton as an ugly sister.”
James has graced the small screen in Sherlock, Miranda, Coronation Street and Peep Show and worked on a on a variety of theatre shows.
Chloe said: “Joining James this year for his 30th pantomime role is the fabulous David Dale, starring as the second, just-as-hideous stepsister and making his first ever appearance on the Buxton Opera House stage. David is considered one of the UKs premier drag performers and has worked all over the world. Georgia Gallagher is very excited to be returning to Buxton to play the role of Cinderella for her second season at the beautiful Opera House.”
Chloe added: “Following the success of last year’s spectacular Sleeping Beauty, we are so excited to welcome new and returning cast members for another year of wonderful music, the finest comedy routines and a sprinkle of Christmas magic.
"Working all day long, completing chores and being taunted by her ugly stepsisters is all Cinderella has ever known, that is until her Fairy Godmother makes all her wishes come true. This is a pantomime perfect for the whole family to enjoy.”
The full cast also includes: Ross Clifton as the Prince, Lucas Bailey as Buttons, Charlotte-Hannah Jones as Fairy Godmother, Felix Price as Buns and Sophie Bright, Harry Reynolds, Beth Gourlay, Amy Cray Edgell and Elliot OJ Hutchinson in the ensemble.
Cinderella is running at Buxton Opera House from Friday 8 December 2023 - Monday 1 January 2024.
For tickets visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.
To win the family ticket answer who is playing Cinderella? Send your answer to [email protected] by Friday December, 1 and a winner will be picked at random on Monday December, 4.