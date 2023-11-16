The magical pantomime of Cinderella with her glass slipper, the pumpkin and of course the ugly sisters will be dazzling crowds at Buxton Opera House from next month and you can win tickets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cast has now been announced including some new and returning faces. Chloe Bland, marketing and communications officer for Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre, said: “We’ve teamed up with the Advertiser to give away one family ticket, two adults, two children on Saturday December, 9 at 5.30pm.

“Our fabulous cast includes the town’s favourite returning star James Holmes, back for his eighth pantomime in Buxton as an ugly sister.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James has graced the small screen in Sherlock, Miranda, Coronation Street and Peep Show and worked on a on a variety of theatre shows.

Georgia Gallagher is returning to Buxton to play the role of Cinderella for her second season at the beautiful Opera House. Photo Buxton Opera House

Chloe said: “Joining James this year for his 30th pantomime role is the fabulous David Dale, starring as the second, just-as-hideous stepsister and making his first ever appearance on the Buxton Opera House stage. David is considered one of the UKs premier drag performers and has worked all over the world. Georgia Gallagher is very excited to be returning to Buxton to play the role of Cinderella for her second season at the beautiful Opera House.”

Chloe added: “Following the success of last year’s spectacular Sleeping Beauty, we are so excited to welcome new and returning cast members for another year of wonderful music, the finest comedy routines and a sprinkle of Christmas magic.

"Working all day long, completing chores and being taunted by her ugly stepsisters is all Cinderella has ever known, that is until her Fairy Godmother makes all her wishes come true. This is a pantomime perfect for the whole family to enjoy.”

Advertisement

The full cast also includes: Ross Clifton as the Prince, Lucas Bailey as Buttons, Charlotte-Hannah Jones as Fairy Godmother, Felix Price as Buns and Sophie Bright, Harry Reynolds, Beth Gourlay, Amy Cray Edgell and Elliot OJ Hutchinson in the ensemble.

Cinderella is at Buxton Opera House from Friday December, 8 2023 to Monday January, 1 2024. Photo Buxton Opera House

Advertisement

Cinderella is running at Buxton Opera House from Friday 8 December 2023 - Monday 1 January 2024.

For tickets visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.