Win a family ticket to Buxton Firework Spectacular

The Buxton Advertiser has teamed up with the Buxton Firework Spectacular to offer one lucky reader a family ticket worth £24.

The firework night will return to Buxton Cricket Club on Saturday November, 2 and for the first time with a drone show.

Jane Fletcher from J T Events, which organises the display, said: “We are the biggest firework display in the area and I’m really excited for the drone show, something new, something different and it should be great.”

Gates for the firework display will open at 4pm and there will be happy hour on the fairground where all rides will be £2.50.

Between 5.10pm and 5.30pm there will be a performance from world breaking juggler Chris Marley.

Jane said: “Then we have the children’s fireworks.

“I love that we do a children’s display which is earlier as it means families with little children can still come and be involved.

“The whole event is so special. It’s great to see the community come together and everyone is looking up at the sky all making their own special memories.”

The children’s display will be at 5.40pm then juggler Chris will be back 6-6.20pm.

At 6.30pm the new drone show will take to the air.

Jane said: “We have had fire performers before but I wanted to try something different and this is the first time there has been in the area.”

Following the drone show there will be the main firework display at 7.20pm.

Jane said: “The tickets are great value for money not only is there three displays, there are fairground rides, and some great hot food vendors including Yorkshire Pudding Wraps, Burgers, Crepes and Greek Food, Candy floss and sweets,.

There will also be music, game stalls, and a bar.”

The Buxton Advertiser will be giving one lucky reader a chance to win a family ticket worth £24.

To win the family ticket just answer this question - what time is the new drone show taking place?

Send your answers to [email protected] before Friday October, 17 and the winner will be drawn at random on Monday October 20.

Please include your name, age, address and phone number. The winner will be contacted by The Buxton Advertiser and the editor’s decision is final.