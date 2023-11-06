Wilko: Five new shops as brand makes comeback which could extend to Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wilko has announced that it will open five stores before Christmas and has now confirmed the locations and opening dates for the first three.
This comes after Wilko fell into administration earlier this year closing all of its over 400 shops across the UK, leaving customers disappointed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plymouth and Exter stores will be first to welcome customers back on December 1 and Luton will follow suit on December 8. But this is only the beginning of ambitious plans as further two shops are set to open before Christmas – and a wider roll out will continue in 2024.
CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as Wilko and The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “It’s clear that there’s a huge love for wilko and we’re proud to confirm we’ll be reintroducing the brand to high streets in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton in the coming weeks.
“We’re also glad to be bringing employment opportunities to these towns and for helping local families and communities have easy access to all the everyday home and garden items they need once again.
“This initial rollout is only the beginning for our plans for revitalising the wilko brand on the nation’s high streets and retail parks, and we’ll be announcing further store launches and re-openings throughout 2024.”
The CDS Superstores’ property team is encouraging landlords across the UK to open productive conversations if they’re interested in being considered for the Wilko roll-out programme.