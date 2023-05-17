The Wildboarclough Rose Queen Fete royal retinue from 2022. Pic submit

The fete will take place in the gardens of Crag Hall thanks to Earl and Countess of Derby who are offering up the space to the community on Sunday May, 21.

The gates will open at 1pm, the Rose Queen Procession will then be at 2pm.

The u12 fell race will begin at 1.45 and the over 12s race will start at 2.45pm.

Rachel Belfield, who helps organise the annual fete, said: “The Macclesfield Forest and Wildboarclough Rose Queen Fete is once again being held in the spectacular garden setting of Crag Hall, overlooking the magnificent Shutlingsloe Peak.

“The event will be opened this year by John Seed, until recently a resident of many years in our community.

“The Rose Queen Fete is a very traditional country fayre which, along with the crowning of the village Rose Queen, it has all the attractions to ensure a great family day out: high tea, a barbecue and beer tent, as well as stalls for homemade produce, bric-a-brac, books, tombola and tuck shop and a really great raffle.

“There will also be games, races and side shows to keep everyone entertained.”

This year’s Rose Queen is Laura Kidd and her Rose Bud is Lily Makinson. The village children will act as attendants and flag bearers and are already practising hard for the procession.

There is also a performance by the Over Alderley Brass Band, a Dog Show, children’s races and of course the notorious annual Fell Race, a gruelling ascent and descent of Shutlingsloe, a 506 metre high peak known as the Matterhorn of Cheshire.

Rachel said: “In previous years, over a thousand people have turned out, so we are hoping for another sunny day to draw the crowds.

“This is a week earlier from the traditional bank holiday weekend timing, so make a diary note and don’t miss out.”

For further details, please visit the Fete’s facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WildboarcloughRoseQueenFete

