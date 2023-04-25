News you can trust since 1852
WI president steps down after 23 years in the role

At this month’s meeting of Hayfield and District WI, members expressed their thanks to longstanding President Barbara Barlow.

By Anne ClarkeContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

Barbara was presented with flowers and received verbal tributes and thanks as she stepped down as President after serving an amazing 23 years in the role.Giving her final address Barbara presented her President’s Brooch to incoming President, Anne Clarke.

Anne said: “Barbara’s dedication and organisational skills are legendary in WI circles and she will be an extremely hard act to follow!”

Incoming President Anne Clarke, pictured with Barbara Barlow.Incoming President Anne Clarke, pictured with Barbara Barlow.
Incoming President Anne Clarke, pictured with Barbara Barlow.
