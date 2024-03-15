Buxton Swimming Club swimmers had fun on Red Nose Day 2015. Photo submittedBuxton Swimming Club swimmers had fun on Red Nose Day 2015. Photo submitted
Buxton Swimming Club swimmers had fun on Red Nose Day 2015. Photo submitted

Who can you spot in these throwback High Peak Red Nose Day pictures?

Today is Red Nose Day so we’ve delved into the archive to pull out some throwback pictures from more than a decade ago.
Who can you spot doing something funny for money? Did we take your picture in the stocks or washing cars?

Buxton Juniors were chilling in their onesies. Photo Jason Chadwick

Kilburn Juniors scootathon, Dylan Cole, Marcus Kirkby, Paige Bennett, Rhearna Griffin and Harry Middleton. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Scooter power

Buxton Juniors striking a pose back in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Strike a pose

John Simpson, Keith Mathers and Nick Bennett washing cars in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. You missed a bit!

