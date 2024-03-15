Who can you spot doing something funny for money? Did we take your picture in the stocks or washing cars?
1. c
Buxton Juniors were chilling in their onesies. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Scooter power
Kilburn Juniors scootathon, Dylan Cole, Marcus Kirkby, Paige Bennett, Rhearna Griffin and Harry Middleton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Strike a pose
Buxton Juniors striking a pose back in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. You missed a bit!
John Simpson, Keith Mathers and Nick Bennett washing cars in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick