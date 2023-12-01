News you can trust since 1852
Queen Katelyn and her retinue singing a carol at the 2013 lights switch on. Photo Jason ChadwickQueen Katelyn and her retinue singing a carol at the 2013 lights switch on. Photo Jason Chadwick
Who can you spot in these festive snaps taken at High Peak Christmas light switch-ons from more than a decade ago?

As it is December now we decided to delve into the archive and pull out some pictures from Christmas light switch-ons over the years to get you in the festive mood.
By Lucy Ball
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:17 GMT

Who can you spot having a good time in pictures from 2011 to 2013?

Santa sledges in to at Disley Christmas lights switch on in 2013. Photo contributed

1. Santa sledges in

Santa sledges in to at Disley Christmas lights switch on in 2013. Photo contributed Photo: Mike Whittaker

Crowds congregate in front of the Ram's Head, on Buxton Road West, for the Christmas lights switch on in 2013. Photo contributed

2. Lighting up the houses

Crowds congregate in front of the Ram's Head, on Buxton Road West, for the Christmas lights switch on in 2013. Photo contributed Photo: Contributed

Chapel-en-le-Frith Band playing at Town End Methodist Church during the lights switch on at Chapel in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Playing the festive tunes

Chapel-en-le-Frith Band playing at Town End Methodist Church during the lights switch on at Chapel in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chapel Christmas lights, carol singing. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Carol singing

Chapel Christmas lights, carol singing. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

