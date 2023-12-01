As it is December now we decided to delve into the archive and pull out some pictures from Christmas light switch-ons over the years to get you in the festive mood.
Who can you spot having a good time in pictures from 2011 to 2013?
1. Santa sledges in
Santa sledges in to at Disley Christmas lights switch on in 2013. Photo contributed Photo: Mike Whittaker
2. Lighting up the houses
Crowds congregate in front of the Ram's Head, on Buxton Road West, for the Christmas lights switch on in 2013. Photo contributed Photo: Contributed
3. Playing the festive tunes
Chapel-en-le-Frith Band playing at Town End Methodist Church during the lights switch on at Chapel in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Carol singing
Chapel Christmas lights, carol singing. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick