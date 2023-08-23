News you can trust since 1852


Who can you spot in these Eat in the Park pics?

Eat in the Park returned to Buxton at the weekend and thousands turned up to eat, drink dance and have a good time.
By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

Who can you spot in this picture gallery from the event on Saturday and Sunday August, 19 and 20?

These festival goers were dancing like no one was watching at Eat in the Park. Pic Eat in the Park

1. Dance like no one is watching

These festival goers were dancing like no one was watching at Eat in the Park. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park

Eat in the Park will be a day these youngsters remember for a while. Pic Eat in the Park

2. A festival to remember

Eat in the Park will be a day these youngsters remember for a while. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park

Thumbs up and give us a cheer. Pic Eat in the Park

3. Thumbs up

Thumbs up and give us a cheer. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park

Big smiles for this duo at Eat in the Park. Pic Eat in the Park

4. Big smiles

Big smiles for this duo at Eat in the Park. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park

