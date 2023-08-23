Eat in the Park returned to Buxton at the weekend and thousands turned up to eat, drink dance and have a good time.
Who can you spot in this picture gallery from the event on Saturday and Sunday August, 19 and 20?
1. Dance like no one is watching
These festival goers were dancing like no one was watching at Eat in the Park. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park
2. A festival to remember
Eat in the Park will be a day these youngsters remember for a while. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park
3. Thumbs up
Thumbs up and give us a cheer. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park
4. Big smiles
Big smiles for this duo at Eat in the Park. Pic Eat in the Park Photo: Pic Eat in the Park