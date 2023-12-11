News you can trust since 1852
Who can you spot in these cute High Peak Nativities from 2011 to 2013?

Nativity season is upon us and it’s always heartwarming to see the little ones on the stage for the first time.
By Lucy Ball
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
Take a walk down memory lane and see who you can spot in these nativity pictures from more than a decade ago

Fab costumes for the 2013 Disley Primary Christmas play. Photo Jason Chadwick

Looking cool in Sunnies for the 2013 Thornsett Primary Christmas play. Photo Jason Chadwick

Cowboys and shepherds at St Georges Primary's Nativity in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

New Mills Primary's Nativity looking cute in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

