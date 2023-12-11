Nativity season is upon us and it’s always heartwarming to see the little ones on the stage for the first time.
Take a walk down memory lane and see who you can spot in these nativity pictures from more than a decade ago
1. Fab costumes
Fab costumes for the 2013 Disley Primary Christmas play. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Looking cool in Sunnies
Looking cool in Sunnies for the 2013 Thornsett Primary Christmas play. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Cowboys and shepherds
Cowboys and shepherds at St Georges Primary's Nativity in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. New Mills Primary's Nativity
New Mills Primary's Nativity looking cute in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick