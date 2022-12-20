News you can trust since 1852
The full nativity cast at Dove Holes Primary School. Pic submitted.

Who can you spot in these Christmas pictures taken at festive events across the High the Peak?

Across the High Peak people have been getting into the Christmas spirit by putting on nativities or meeting live reindeer.

By Lucy Ball
35 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 3:08pm

See who you spot in these pictures which have been sent from schools across the borough and when after Santa stopped off to visit High Peak firefighters and there is even someone dressed up as a turkey!

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

1. Lovely little puddings

The Christmas puddings at Combs Infants School. Pic submitted

Photo: submit - combs infants

2. Hands up

Shepherds, angels and christmas jumpers were all present for the Combs Infant School nativity show. Pic submitted.

Photo: Pic - combs infant

3. On the stage

Pupils from Hague Bar school performed their Christmas show at the New Mills Art Theatre. Pic submitted.

Photo: pic - hague bar

4. Dancer and prancer

Pupils at Buxton Community School saw live reindeer as part of the school's Christmas celebrations. Pic submitted

Photo: pic - buxton community school

