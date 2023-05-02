Who can you spot in these Buxton Spring Fair pictures?
Thousands turned out for Buxton’s Spring Fair on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:10 BST
Stalls went from the Market Place, down Terrace Road and into Spring Gardens and on to the Pavilion Gardens for the annual event which supports organisations and charities in Buxton.
There was also live music and rides as well making it a fun family day out but who can you recognise in this bumper picture gallery?
