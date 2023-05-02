News you can trust since 1852
Spring Gardens was packed with people for the annual Buxton Spring Fair. Pic Jason ChadwickSpring Gardens was packed with people for the annual Buxton Spring Fair. Pic Jason Chadwick
Spring Gardens was packed with people for the annual Buxton Spring Fair. Pic Jason Chadwick

Who can you spot in these Buxton Spring Fair pictures?

Thousands turned out for Buxton’s Spring Fair on Bank Holiday Monday.

By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:11 BST

Stalls went from the Market Place, down Terrace Road and into Spring Gardens and on to the Pavilion Gardens for the annual event which supports organisations and charities in Buxton.

There was also live music and rides as well making it a fun family day out but who can you recognise in this bumper picture gallery?

Stopping to look at the cards on sale at Buxton's Spring Fair. Pic Jason Chadwick

1. Shopping with friends

Stopping to look at the cards on sale at Buxton's Spring Fair. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Classic cars were on display outside the Pavilion Gardens. Pic Jason Chadwick

2. Motoring memories

Classic cars were on display outside the Pavilion Gardens. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Buxton Spring Fair had a packed market by The Crescent. Pic Jason Chadwick

3. Market stalls

Buxton Spring Fair had a packed market by The Crescent. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Friends having a quick pint at Buxton's Spring Fair. Pic Jason Chadwick

4. Cheers

Friends having a quick pint at Buxton's Spring Fair. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

