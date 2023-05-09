News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
13 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
Fairfield Infants youngest pupils had been busy crown making. Pic Jason ChadwickFairfield Infants youngest pupils had been busy crown making. Pic Jason Chadwick
Fairfield Infants youngest pupils had been busy crown making. Pic Jason Chadwick

Who can you spot in these 17 Buxton coronation pictures?

With school parties and street parties happening across the long weekend here’s a round of some of the events which took place during the coronation.

By Lucy Ball
Published 9th May 2023, 13:03 BST

Did you get snapped by our photographer? Check out the gallery and see who you can spot.

We are doing another gallery of your pictures so please email any coronation pictures to [email protected]

Tucking into the cakes at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick

1. Flags, crowns and cake!

Tucking into the cakes at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Cavendish Avenue street party in full swing. Pic Jason Chadwick

2. Al fresco dining

The Cavendish Avenue street party in full swing. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Flag and crown making at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick

3. Look at those wonderful crowns

Flag and crown making at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Residents and staff at the Hawthorns Care Home celebrating the coronation. Pic Jason Chadwick

4. Celebrations for the older generation

Residents and staff at the Hawthorns Care Home celebrating the coronation. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Buxton