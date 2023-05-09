News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Fairfield Infants youngest pupils had been busy crown making. Pic Jason ChadwickFairfield Infants youngest pupils had been busy crown making. Pic Jason Chadwick
Fairfield Infants youngest pupils had been busy crown making. Pic Jason Chadwick

Who can you spot in these 16 Buxton coronation pictures?

With school parties and street parties happening across the long weekend here’s a round of some of the events which took place during the coronation.

By Lucy Ball
Published 9th May 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:33 BST

Did you get snapped by our photographer? Check out the gallery and see who you can spot.

We are doing another gallery of your pictures so please email any coronation pictures to [email protected]

Tucking into the cakes at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick

1. Flags, crowns and cake!

Tucking into the cakes at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Cavendish Avenue street party in full swing. Pic Jason Chadwick

2. Al fresco dining

The Cavendish Avenue street party in full swing. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Flag and crown making at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick

3. Look at those wonderful crowns

Flag and crown making at St Anne's Academy. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Residents and staff at the Hawthorns Care Home celebrating the coronation. Pic Jason Chadwick

4. Celebrations for the older generation

Residents and staff at the Hawthorns Care Home celebrating the coronation. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Buxton