A sabre tooth tiger was spotted prowling the streets of Buxton as part of the Lost Cats Parade.

The Lost Cats of Buxton project is part of the Heritage Action Zone ‘Our Street’ Cultural Programme working in partnership with Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, Creeping Toad, Babbling Vagabonds and Buxton Museum.

And on Sunday April, 23 almost 40 people took part in the procession through Spring Gardens.

Gemma Ball, from Buxton Our Street, said: “What a lot of fun we had.

"The aim of the project was to bring history alive and tell the story of the big cats that use to roam the Peak District thousands of years ago – and I think we really did.

“We created something engaging and fun and made memories for families for years to come.”Babbling Vagabonds theatre company created a giant sabre tooth tiger puppet and Two Hands Samba band brought the atmosphere on the day says Gemma.

"We started at the bottom end of Spring Gardens and we had people coming out of the shops to watch and ask us what we were doing.”

The Our Street scheme is part of the Heritage Action Zone where the majority money is being spent to restore shop fronts on Spring Gardens and make the town more inviting.

However, some money was put aside for the cultural events such as the cat parade and featured big puppets as well as smaller creations made by youngsters in workshops which were led by Creeping Toad.

The parade went through Spring Gardens by The Crescent and a picnic was held on The Slopes afterwards.

Gemma added: “It was a lovely event and really livened up the street and got people talking, and laughing and even dancing."

Joining the procession Almost 40 people joined in with the parade.

He's grrrrrreat! Babbling Vagabonds designed the giant sabre tooth tiger puppet for the Lost Cats Parade.

Dancing in the streets The parade was a joint project with Buxton Our Street, Babbling Vagabonds, Creeping Toad and Buxton Museum.

Party in the park The family event ended with a picnic on The Slopes.