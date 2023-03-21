News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted
The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted
The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted

Which High Peak students can you spot having fun on Red Nose Day?

Friday was Comic Relief or Red Nose Day where the aim is to do something funny for money and schools across the borough sure did as they dressed up or told jokes.

By Lucy Ball
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT

See who you can recognise in this bumper picture gallery?

Thank you to the schools for sending in pictures from the day.

The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted

1. Happy vibes

The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted

2. Two little misses

The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted

3. Miss Small and Mr Stubborn

The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted

4. The long arm of Mr Tickle

The reception Class at Hayfield Primary School dressed up as Little Miss and Mr Men Characters for Red Nose Day. Pic submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
High Peak