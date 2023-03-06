Which High Peak students can you see in these World Book Day pictures?

Schools from across the High Peak have sent in pictures of theri pupils celebrating World Book Day.
Who can you see dressed up as their favourite character or even dressing a potato up!
1. Double trouble
There were two Wally's to find at Whaley Bridge Primary school on World Book Day. Pic submitted
2. PJ day
Students at Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School came dressed in their pyjamas for World Book Day. Pic submitted
3. All dressed up
What do you get if you cross Where's Wally with Bob the Builder and Spiderman? Harpur Hill Primary School on World Book Day. Pic submitted
4. Ladies that lunch
Students at Whaley Bridge Primary took part in a book cafe as part of the World Book Day celebrations. Pic submitted
