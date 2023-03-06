News you can trust since 1852
Pupils at Fairfield Juniors were all dressed up for Word Book Day. Pic submitted
Which High Peak students can you see in these World Book Day pictures?

Schools from across the High Peak have sent in pictures of theri pupils celebrating World Book Day.

By Lucy Ball
3 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:54pm

Who can you see dressed up as their favourite character or even dressing a potato up!

1. Double trouble

There were two Wally's to find at Whaley Bridge Primary school on World Book Day. Pic submitted

2. PJ day

Students at Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School came dressed in their pyjamas for World Book Day. Pic submitted

3. All dressed up

What do you get if you cross Where's Wally with Bob the Builder and Spiderman? Harpur Hill Primary School on World Book Day. Pic submitted

4. Ladies that lunch

Students at Whaley Bridge Primary took part in a book cafe as part of the World Book Day celebrations. Pic submitted

High PeakSchools