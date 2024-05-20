Here are some pictures of the great team members over the the years with some pictures going back to 1998. Who can you spot and who has changed the most.
From us and our readers thank you for everything you do for us.
1. New wheels
Pictured at Chatfields LDC Dealership, Orgreave Drive, Handsworth, where the Edale Mountain Rescue team took delivery of their new van in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Terry Colton Van Sale Manager who handed over the keys, Andy Cass Vice Chair Edale Maountain Rescue, Adrian Bacon In charge of Fund raising, and Tony Hood Chairman of the Edale Mountain Rescue Photo: Waistell
2. Checking the map
Graham Hodgson, Nigel Lambley and Paul Schofield of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue team, about to set off on the search in 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Saving Lives Together
In 2001 Ian Bunting from Edale Mountain Rescue, with Mark Loftus from Derbyshire Cave Rescue, Eve Worthington from the National Blood Service and Izzy Murray from Edale Mountain Rescue helping to promote the Saving Lives Together campaign. Photo: Submitted
4. Coast to Coast
John Gilpin (left) and David Wright (right) who are taking part in the Coast to Coast bike ride to raise funds for the Edale Mountain rescue team in 2002 Photo: Barry Richardson