Which faces can you spot in these retro Peak District Mountain Rescue team photos?

By Lucy Ball
Published 20th May 2024, 11:04 BST
The wonderful volunteers of the mountain rescue teams across the Peak District do amazing work day and night and in all weathers.

Here are some pictures of the great team members over the the years with some pictures going back to 1998. Who can you spot and who has changed the most.

From us and our readers thank you for everything you do for us.

Pictured at Chatfields LDC Dealership, Orgreave Drive, Handsworth, where the Edale Mountain Rescue team took delivery of their new van in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Terry Colton Van Sale Manager who handed over the keys, Andy Cass Vice Chair Edale Maountain Rescue, Adrian Bacon In charge of Fund raising, and Tony Hood Chairman of the Edale Mountain Rescue

1. New wheels

New wheels

Pictured at Chatfields LDC Dealership, Orgreave Drive, Handsworth, where the Edale Mountain Rescue team took delivery of their new van in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Terry Colton Van Sale Manager who handed over the keys, Andy Cass Vice Chair Edale Maountain Rescue, Adrian Bacon In charge of Fund raising, and Tony Hood Chairman of the Edale Mountain Rescue Photo: Waistell

Graham Hodgson, Nigel Lambley and Paul Schofield of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue team, about to set off on the search in 1999

2. Checking the map

Checking the map

Graham Hodgson, Nigel Lambley and Paul Schofield of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue team, about to set off on the search in 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

In 2001 Ian Bunting from Edale Mountain Rescue, with Mark Loftus from Derbyshire Cave Rescue, Eve Worthington from the National Blood Service and Izzy Murray from Edale Mountain Rescue helping to promote the Saving Lives Together campaign.

3. Saving Lives Together

Saving Lives Together

In 2001 Ian Bunting from Edale Mountain Rescue, with Mark Loftus from Derbyshire Cave Rescue, Eve Worthington from the National Blood Service and Izzy Murray from Edale Mountain Rescue helping to promote the Saving Lives Together campaign. Photo: Submitted

John Gilpin (left) and David Wright (right) who are taking part in the Coast to Coast bike ride to raise funds for the Edale Mountain rescue team in 2002

4. Coast to Coast

Coast to Coast

John Gilpin (left) and David Wright (right) who are taking part in the Coast to Coast bike ride to raise funds for the Edale Mountain rescue team in 2002 Photo: Barry Richardson

