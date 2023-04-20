There will be celebrations up and down the country as people get together to mark a moment in history and the crowning of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6.

There will be events on Sunday and an additional bank holiday on Monday May, 8.

And across the High Peak people are already getting into the patriotic spirit and have organised street parties, get togethers and activities.

Whaley Bridge brass band performing at the Queen;s Jubilee last year will also be performing a free concert for the King's Coronation. Pic Whaley Bridge Brass Band

Buxton Town Team has already started decking the town centre with coronation baubles to mark the occasion and residents in Whaley Bridge are being asked to make bunting triangles to drop off at the Transhipment Warehouse before Saturday April, 29.

Sally Tideswell secretary for the Royal British Legion branch in Chapel-en-le-Frith said: “We want to bring all of Chapel together so we’re asking all shops, pubs, businesses and homes to decorate with red white and blue and there is a £50 prize for the best dressed buildings.”

The group is also organising a raffle and a quiz which will take place on Tuesday May, 10.

All monies raised will be split between the Chapel RBL and Little Cherubs.

Members of Buxton Town Team with the new coronation decorations. Pic Buxton Town Team.

Sally said: “On Sunday May, 7 there will also be a special Coronation Service at Town End Methodist Church 10.30am with Chapel Male Voice Choir.

“There will also be afternoon tea, the RBL Mascot, Stalls for Fun, Teddy Bear Hunt, a singer and much more.

“There is something for all ages, so come along relax and let us entertain you.”

There are two big events happening in Whaley Bridge over the long weekend.

Houses, shops, businesses and pubs in Chapel-en-le-Frith are all being asked to take part in the red, white and blue competition for the coronation. Pictures submitted from last year's Jubilee.

Whaley Bridge Town Council has asked Whaley Bridge Cricket Club to host a Fun Day on Sunday May, 7 at Whaley Bridge Cricket Ground.

Jon Prior, event facilitator for the Whaley Bridge Community Committee for

King Charles III Coronation, said: “ We wanted to create lasting, fond memories without people having to worry about cost and affordability.”

Admission will be free as will all the activities.

The gates will open at 12 pm and activities will run until 6pm with a licensed bar, barbecue and refreshments on sale.

There will be live music, three bouncy castles split into different ages, traditional fair games like a coconut shy and tin can alley along with welly wanging and pin the crown on the king as well as inter pub competitions.

On Monday May, 8 Whaley Bridge Brass Band will be putting on a free concert at the Transhipment Warehouse at the Canal Basin.

Jane Walker Cull, from the band said: “We all performed as part of the Jubilee celebrations last year for The Queen and it was a very special moment.

“We had a great turnout and we’d love to see lots of people there again.”The concert will start at 2pm and be free and there will be traditional brass band music as well as patriotic songs to join in with as well.

Jane said: “It’s just about making memories and doing something for which will be remembered in history and remembered in the community as well.

“And what is more British than gathering to listen to a brass band play?”

Over 8,000 guests from 129 nations travelled to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, but the King's Coronation will be limited to 2,000 to accommodate health and safety restrictions.

Back in Buxton there will be lots going on.

A member of Buxton Police Safer Neighborhood Team said: “Out and about visiting local charities whilst on patrol, the newest member of our team, PCSO Whitehead got to speak to the members of Waste Not Want which operates out of the United Reform Church on Hardwick Square East, Buxton.

The group offers food and other items for free and are also hosting a Coronation Party on Monday May, 8 between 2 pm - 5 pm.”

Some events like the Coronation Garden Party at the Palace Hotel will go on all day on Saturday May, 6 from 11am to late and money raised will be split between Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen's Trust.

Where as others will start later like the Charlie’s Gettign a New hat party at Level 2 Nightclub where there will be games and even a rodeo sheep and the chance to be crowned king or queen of Buxton.

Over in New Mills the Rock Tavern will be throwing open its doors from 2pm on Saturday, 6 and there will be a barbecue, games and sweets and a at 9pm Stella Vision will be performing.

And of course there can not be a coronation without street parties.

The Advertiser has been given a list of all the road closures for coronation parties from High Peak Borough Council which are all taking place on Sunday May 7.

Rock Mills Lane, New Mill will be closed 7am and 7pm, Lathkill Grove in Fairfield, will be shut between 10am and 11.59pm.

Cavendish Avenue in Buxton will closed to all traffic from 11am to 5pm, Hill Drive in Whaley Bridge will be shut between 2pm and 10pm and Trinty Stables in Buxton will be shut between 10am and 6.30pm.

Several roads in Hayfield will be shut between 11.30am and 4.30pm these include Church Street at the junction of the George Public House, Bank Street at the junction of Kinder Road, Market Street also at the junction with Kinder Road.

Anyone who is having a street party or any kind of coronation event including any events at schools please send your pictures in to [email protected]

