A High Peak band wowed crowds at Y Not festival and are looking forward to performing again at Buxton’s Eat in the Park.

Adam Robinson, frontman of the Adam Robinson Band, played the Giant Squid stage at Derbyshire’s biggest festival.

The 35-year-old who has been on an upward trajectory in the past year says the performance was a dream come true.

“It was the one thing I set my sights on as a local musician and I can’t believe it has happened. It was amazing and one of the best experiences of my life.”

The Adam Robinson Band playing to a packed out tent at Y Not. Photo Liam Maxwell

Adam said: “The tent was packed, it was the biggest crowd we have played to and I did just take a minute to stop and look at where we were and what we were doing and it was brilliant.”

The crowd were enjoying the set and even singing back some of the lyrics of their single Day Drinking, to the band.

Adam said: “I’m so proud to have played at Y Not and I’m looking forward to performing again for local people at Eat in the Park.”

Adam, along with Alan Longden on guitar, Stephen Durham also on guitar, Tom Longden on drums and John Welsh on bass make up the band

The Adam Robinson Band. Photo Liam Maxwell

He said: “We’ve known each other a while but I think working as a band has made us take the music seriously.

“We get on so well and our friends and family can see that we want this and we are doing this.”

Adam’s latest single Shut Your Eyes came out just before Y Not and before the year is out he is planning another single and an EP as well as headlining the Deaf Institute in Manchester in November.

Adam plays four gigs a week including being the resident musician for Buxton Brewery at Trackside and has been noticed by Manchester label Scruff of the Neck.

Adam Robinson living his dream and playing at Y Not. Photo Liam Maxwell

He said: “Looking to the future I’m working on new music and continuing to write songs and I think all of the band are looking forward to the headline gig in Manchester - that’s going to be really special.”

Tickets for the Deaf Institute gig are on sale now available via www.thedeafinstitute.co.uk