Whaley Bridge pub given new lease of life with fresh management
The White Hart on Market Street was closed suddenly in January but now it has been taken on by Paddy and Caroline Bann, Matthew Clarke and Lesley Ashton.
Paddy said: “I wanted this pub for ages and even put in with the brewery to have it last time but it wasn’t meant to be so I’m excited we finally have the keys now.
“We’re worked really hard to get it presentable again and we want to make it a traditional pub with a real community hub feel.
“Whaley needs a pub like this, it’s very central and will be used by everyone and can be a place to come and place darts or dominoes or just have a catch up and a pint.”
Since taking on the venue the inside has been given a makeover and next on the list will be sprucing up the outside.
Paddy used to be a landlord and a nightclub owner in Bolton and Matthew is known to many as the man behind the Shoulder of Mutton pub.
Paddy, 60, said: “I’ve missed the pub trade.
“There’s nothing quite like it, I’ve sold my taxi firm and I’m ready to get back to pulling pints again.
“When the White Hart shut it was a real loss to the community but I’m glad the brewery is happy with our vision to take the pub forward.
“We’ve got customers who 40 years ago had their first drink here and have kept coming back so to reopen it up again means the world to them.”
Currently the pub is not serving food but it is something the owners would like to introduce in the future but now they just want to welcome customers back.
Paddy added: “So we are here, we are open for business and we would love you all to pop in and say hello.
“You don’t have to have a pint come and have a coffee with us and put the world to rights for an hour or so.”