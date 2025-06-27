Whaley Bridge pub given green light for courtyard expansion project

The Jodrell Arms in Whaley Bridge has been granted listed building consent to enclose the currently exposed ground floor courtyard and incorporate this area into part of the restaurant/bar, this works will include adding a roof with roof lantern to the courtyard.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak Borough Council agreed to the listed building changes on Wednesday June, 25.

Explaining the need for change applicant Matt Sharp from Mellor Homes Ltd said: “The proposed changes will allow the Jodrell Arms Hotel the opportunity to cater for more covers within their restaurant/bar and allow them the potential to hold private functions which is something that the general public have expressed an interest in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the plans have been rubber stamped it will mean the kitchen will now be in its own space as opposed to being an open kitchen to the end of the large dining room.

An architect's image of how the Jodrell Arms in Whaley Bridge will look once work is complete.

The courtyard will be elevated from an open air staff area with covered walkway to an enclosed, airy dining room and the large dining room will now be for dining only.

The Jodrell Arms Hotel on Market Street, is grade II listed as it has some key Victorian Jacobean features.

It is an important historic landmark within the town centre of Whaley Bridge and has many alterations and additions spanning various time periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sharp said: “This application has been carefully thought through to ensure that the overall impact of the design will enhance the historic building.”

“When taking into consideration the proposed additions within this application, the overall scheme should be considered a ‘positive impact on this heritage asset’.

Mr Sharp said: “The reopening of the Jodrell Arms as a fully functioning hotel/pub with rooms is an asset to the social function of the town of Whaley Bridge.

“The hotel represents a social and cultural landmark within the town with its prominent position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This application proposes to enhance a previous application and aims to allow this important building to be used for multiple purposes.

“It is believed that this will provide solid foundations for the future of this heritage asset and local landmark.”

The Jodrell Arms now has three years to start work on the project.