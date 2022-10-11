Whaley Bridge man runs London Marathon for Blythe House Hospice - and beats his previous time

Ed completed the 2022 London Marathon in 2 hours 27 minutes and 50 seconds, running for Buxton in the club championships, and raising over £400 for Blythe House in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Just a year after achieving a time of 2 hours 39 minutes at the 2021 London Marathon for the Christie Hospital, Ed Diamond surpassed his expectations and completed this year’s event in 2 hours 27 minutes, this time in the club championship category for Buxton Athletic Club.

Ed, a Sports Science and Exercise student at the University of Birmingham completed his second London Marathon in a time to be proud of, coming 40th overall out of over 42,000 runners.

Based on his time last year, Ed qualified for the club championship category, and running in his Buxton Athletic vest, this year raised money for Blythe House in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ed-diamond1.