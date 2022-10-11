Whaley Bridge man runs London Marathon for Blythe House Hospice - and beats his previous time
A Whaley Bridge man has raised money for Blythe House Hospice by taking part in the London Marathon – and beat his time from last year.
Just a year after achieving a time of 2 hours 39 minutes at the 2021 London Marathon for the Christie Hospital, Ed Diamond surpassed his expectations and completed this year’s event in 2 hours 27 minutes, this time in the club championship category for Buxton Athletic Club.
Ed, a Sports Science and Exercise student at the University of Birmingham completed his second London Marathon in a time to be proud of, coming 40th overall out of over 42,000 runners.
Based on his time last year, Ed qualified for the club championship category, and running in his Buxton Athletic vest, this year raised money for Blythe House in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ed-diamond1.
Ed said: “I'm really happy with how the race went and completely surpassed my own expectations. Furthermore the amount of money we were able to raise for Blythe House was amazing, and I'm truly grateful to everyone who donated and supported me.”