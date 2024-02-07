Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 2018 campaigners in Whaley Bridge have been calling for a local plan which would give residents a say in the future of the town in everything from where new build houses should be and what community facilities there should be.

In December 2023, after years of planning and consultations, people of Whaley Bridge and Furness Vale went to the polls to decide whether the Local Plan - which will last until 2032 - should be brought in.

Votes cast for yes were 694 and votes cast for no were 59 meaning the plan will be adopted going forward.

High Peak Borough Council agreed to adopt the local plan after referendum vote. Photo Jason Chadwick

Last month High Peak Borough Council met to discuss the plan.

A council spokesperson said: “Whaley Bridge Neighbourhood Plan now forms part of the statutory development plan and will be used by High Peak Borough Council alongside the High Peak Local Plan, for determining applications for development within that part of Whaley Bridge and Furness Vale Neighbourhood Area that is outside of the National Park.”

The campaigners, Vision4Whaley led the referendum, said the Neighbourhood Plan will affect everyone in Whaley Bridge, and the Neighbourhood plan offers residents an opportunity to define a level of detail which is specific to their own area.

It looks not just at housing but green spaces as well as amenities heritage and history.

Now it has been approved the detail in the Neighbourhood Plan will sit alongside High Peak Borough Council’s Local Plan and allows residents to have a measure of local control over development which occurs there.

Councillor Godfrey Claff, Executive Councillor for Planning for High Peak Borough Council, said: "We know people care about where they live and how their communities and neighbourhoods could develop in the future.

"This referendum in Whaley Bridge was a chance for local residents to have their say and to help shape the future of their town.”