A High Peak man who has been a serving member of the armed forces for 26 years and had to relearn how to walk after sustaining injuries on tour in Iraq is taking on a mammoth 110km desert race in Morocco.

David Dickinson has been to Iraq, the USA, Kenya and Ukraine and is now looking to do something for veterans and their families.

The 44-year-old joined the armed forces when he was just 17 and was then deployed to Iraq.

He said: “There was trepidation as you were entering the unknown but also a sense of purpose.

David Dickinson, from Whaley Bridge on tour in Iraq. Photo submitted

“Imagine being a professional footballer and you were always on the bench.

“This was what we had all trained for.” He says the facilities were good but basic, somewhere to eat and sleep and there was a 30 minute call home every week but that was it.

Dave was injured during a six-day gun battle in Basra and surgeons told him he very nearly could have died and was lucky to be alive.

He said: “We were on guard in a fortified position to stop insurgents from breaking into the camp.

Hanging out with the youngsters while on tour. Photo submitted

“There was gunfire and artillery coming for us and we were doing all we could to defend our position.”

He says as the battle was taking place in an urban setting the UK troops had to be very careful when firing back and not attack any civilians.

“We were hit by a mortar round in the doorway we were standing in.

“I took the brunt of the blast and I was covered head to toe in shrapnel and went into shock.

Now David is looking to take on a 110km ultra marathon to raise funds for an armed forces charity which supports veterans and their families. Photo submitted

“I remember my mate, who was also wounded, shaking me out of the shock and I couldn’t stand at all.

“The third in our team went into shock at what he had seen so it was just me on the floor passing up ammunition to the one who had brought me round.”

The team made the decision to not call for back up as they did not want to put anymore people at risk so returned fire for almost five hours, injured, alone and unmedicated because even though they all had morphine with them they did not want to take it as they needed to stay alert.

Dave said in the early 2000s the support for soldiers injured in service was there but not nearly as much as there is now.

He said: “It was a life defying moment for me but felt it was a bit of patch up and off you go type treatment.

“But it wasn’t that simple - I couldn’t walk.”

It took two years for Dave to recover from the physical side of his injuries and learn how to walk again.

And then when he chose a change of direction in the military and became part of the army reserves.

He said: “I have always had a desire to push myself and know what my limits are.

“I found my outlet and a way of coping through physical activity and seeing my body move again.”

Now he has signed up to compete in a 110km Desert race across Morocco in November to raise money for SSAFA.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is a trusted source of support for the Armed Forces community in their time of need.

In 2023 trained teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 53,000 people, including veterans, serving personnel, both regulars and reserves, and their families.

The charity understands that behind every uniform is a person and wants to be there for that person and their family.

A SSAFA spokesperson said: “Since 1885, thanks to the public's support, we provide welfare and wellbeing assistance tailored to our Armed Forces community.

“We know and understand the unique demands of service life, whether in the UK or overseas, and in times of need, we help to enable the Forces family to thrive.”

Dave said: “I was injured but I’m still here and able to work.

“For many families a person in the military may be the main bread winner for a family and injuries may put them out of work and the family struggles to make ends meet.

“Or worse there are those who never make it home, there are people left behind who are not only grieving but worrying about money.”

To prepare for his ultra marathon in the desert heat Dave has been clocking up the miles and by the end of August wants to be running a marathon a day and feel comfortable doing it.

“It’s a lot, but it’s a challenge that’s the point.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be hot or if there will be wind so I’m training in all weathers.

“My blisters are nothing to the pain people may be feeling after losing a loved one.

“I’m asking people to support a charity which helps veterans and their families to have a future.

“We need to be there for those who have physical and mental injuries from fighting for their country and doing their service and I would love it if people could donate to this wonderful cause.”

David needs to raise a minimum of £1,400 to take place in the event but would like to raise more.

He added: “There was a time I couldn’t even walk and to be planning this just shows how far I have come.

“It’s been quite a journey but I’m not done yet.”

To sponsor Dave visit his online donation page at ssafa.enthuse.com/pf/david-dickinson-wood