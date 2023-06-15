The Whaley Bridge Carnival is returning for the first time since 2019.

On Saturday June, 24 will be the first Whaley Bridge carnival since 2019 and the new committee is excited to put on a fun-filled community event.

Chair Lisa Wharmby said: “The previous committee gave decades to the carnival but we are very excited to bring new eyes and a fresh perspective.

“There are some changes this year but we think everything we are doing will give the people of Whaley Bridge a better carnival.”Previously the fun after the parade happened at the bowling club but this year the entertainment will be at the canal basin.

Lisa said: “We wanted to make it a more central location so we can get all the shops and businesses involved as well.

“And because we are using the basin and Tom Brad Croft’s car park we have much more space which means we can have bigger rides now as well.

“We will also be having live music from 2pm until 6pm which I know a lot of people are looking forward to.”

The carnival will not be having a rose queen or any royalty going forward.

Lisa said: “We wanted a carnival fit for the 21st century and we felt the royalty was a bit of an outdated idea.

“We still have lots of wonderful things though.

“We’ve got a fabulous procession planned with steam engines, tractors, and will have the walking floats from the schools and music from a great pipe band.”

The parade will leave Canal Street at 1pm and Canal Street, Buxton Road, Chapel Road, Old Road will all be closed from 12.45pm until 2.30pm.

Tom Brad Croft’s car park will be closed from 6pm Friday June, 23.

Whaley Waltz is taking place again this year and will depart after the procession has begun from the start line at the pedestrian crossing.The committee was only formed in January and have had just months to get the carnival off the ground.

