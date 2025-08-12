Whaley Bridge Athletic Football Club have shared their frustrations as their junior pitch is not up and running six years after the dam incident – but the Canal and River Trust say the pitches should be back in use for the 2026/2027 season.

On August 1, 2019, the dam wall of Toddbrook Reservoir became damaged from heavy rainfall and started to leak water.

This then caused the town to be evacuated for fears the wall would breach completely and a national emergency operation to block the dam began.

At the height of the incident, Whaley Bridge Athletic Football Club field, which is next to the dam, became the operational headquarters for the Canal and River Trust, CRT, which owns and maintains the reservoir.

Chinook helicopters were regularly landing there and emergency services met there to plan and rest.

However the club do not know when they will get the full use of their facilities back.

In a statement on social media the club said: “Six years on and still without a date in sight to get our junior pitch back up and running.

“What started with somewhat productive meetings with CRT and High Peak Borough Council, has gone to nothing.

“We have chased for updates but have heard nothing from either party.

“The CRT have so far refused to agree that landing a chinook repeatedly on the senior pitch would damage the drainage, and building a compound next to it would have no effect.

“We have asked that both pitches be fully repaired once they finally finish the works, but so far they have only agreed to repair the junior pitch.”

Also at the club is a small construction site office that has been on the edge of the football field for nearly six years to manage the high-volume pumps which are still connected to the reservoir to manage water levels until the dam is repaired.

The almost 80-foot tall embankment was constructed between 1837 and 1840 for water supply. At the time of construction, Toddbrook Reservoir Dam was the tallest dam in the UK, capable of storing 1,040 acre-feet.

Since 2012, the dam has been owned and operated by the Canal & River Trust and the charity has been working contractors Kier to repair the damaged spillway.

A spokesperson from the Canal & River Trust said: “Our Toddbrook project manager actually picked up on the Facebook post himself and last Friday was delighted to meet with a representative of the football club to discuss future plans.

“Construction of the new dam spillway structure is scheduled to finish towards the end of 2025 and we are guided by the Environment Agency as to the timing of the withdrawal of 11 pumps.

“They are in place as a safety feature to control reservoir water levels during the works.

“Hopefully the pumps will be withdrawn and the construction site removed early in 2026, allowing remedial work to the football ground over next summer, with the plan of returning the junior pitch to the club for the 2026/2027 season.”