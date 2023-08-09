International performers have been welcomed back to Buxton as has the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival.

Angela and Tony Lowe have brought a cast of 50 from Belgium to perform Iolanthe in the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival. They were welcomed back by old friend Roy Pickles who was for many years on the stage door at the Opera House. Pic Jason Chadwick

Roy Pickles BEM was a volunteer for the Buxton Opera House when the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival first opened in Buxton back in 1994.

Now nearly 30 years later he is still helping out at the festival and welcoming back old friends and performormers.

He said: “I’m thrilled the festival has returned to Buxton this year - it’s wonderful.

“It brought so much to the town from revenue to entertainment so it’s great to have it back.”

The Festival was held in Buxton, from 1994 to 2013, and from 2014 to 2022, it was held in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, usually with a week in Buxton preceding the main part of the Festival.

However this year it has returned fully to Buxton.

Roy, who is in his 80s said: “To lose the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival was terrible news for the town.

“I love the G&S Festival and I know so many people do too.

“It’s a chance for both professional and amateur performers to come together and let there hair down and take part in some wonderful plays.”For Buxton Opera House’s longest serving volunteer the festival means a chance to catch up with friends including Angela and Tony Lowe have brought a cast of 50 from Belgium to perform Iolanthe in the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival.

Roy said: “They have been coming since the 90s and I have kept in touch with them over the years and I missed seeing them when the festival wasn’t here.”

Over the years Roy, a dad of two and grandad of two, has served in many roles at the opera house including selling ice cream and taking tickets.

In 2020 Roy was given his BEM title in the Queen’s Birthday Honours and nominated for his tireless work as vice chairman of Buxton’s Hall Bank Trust - which supports elderly people across the High Peak.

He said: “I’m passionate about Buxton and making it a wonderful place for those who live and those who visit.