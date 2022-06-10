Weekly youth group in New Mills proving to be huge success

The Youth Matters group was set up in the spring of 2021 and has become firmly established as part of the community over the last 12 months.

Cath Finn, a director for Youth Matters, said: “The Friday youth club has more than 150 people over the two sessions and that’s before you add in the children at the crafty club on Mondays and those we see during the holidays.

“It has taken us by surprise as we never thought we would grow this quickly but here we are.

Some of the New Mills Youth matters youngsters.

“It just shows how much of a need there is for a service like this in New Mills.”

In the last year the community interest company has gone from strength to strength and a recent grant has enabled the group to buy a minibus and camping equipment.

Cath said: “We know there are people who don’t go on day trips or holidays as their families can’t afford but we want to give people the best opportunities we can and take some of the pressure off parents.”

The grant comes from the Government’s ‘National Youth Guarantee’ which aims to ensure young people right across England are given access to more activities, trips away from home and volunteering opportunities, backed by a £560 million nationwide investment.The first away trip planned is for the LGBT branch of the youth group and will allow them time to bond and write their own rules and structure which Cath says is important.

The new bus for youth group Youth Matters in New Mills.

Youth Matters has also been working with the emergency services providing talks on knife crime and anti social behaviour.

Youngsters aged between 13 and 25 who could become vulnerable adults or adults out of work are being supported and given practical skills.

Cath said: “Not everyone is academic and the idea of learning English or maths is daunting but by teaching these young people trades they are learning skills for life.”

Youth Matters is also applying to become a registered charity which will allow them to take on paid workers instead of only having volunteers.

Find out more by following the group on Facebook.