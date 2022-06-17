Week of fun as Tideswell Wakes returns

Organisers of Tideswell Wakes week have planned an action packed line up to welcome the return of the festivities to the village for the first time since before covid.

Andrew Turner, chair of the carnival committee, said: “People are looking forward to the wakes coming back – it’s the highlight of the village’s calendar for many people and there is so much going on. We really have tried to cater for everyone.

"Carnival day is Saturday June, 25, and excitement is growing already," he said.

"There will be a flyover from a Lancaster Bomber around 3pm over the parade which everyone wants to see.”

The Tideswell Wakes carnival procession will leave Chantry Lane at 3pm led by Tideswell Band.

There will be music and entertainment from Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band, 1st Porthill Scout Drum Corps, New Orleans Strollers, The Barlow Red Barrows and the Buxton Billerettes.

Fun will continue on the Queen’s Arena of St John’s Church and later in the evening there will be a torchlight procession at 10pm starting from Wheston Bank.

However, festivities start this Saturday when the wells will be dressed around the village and at 3pm the Blessing of the Wells Parade will start followed by the crowning of the 2022 wakes royalty at Fountain Square.

In the evening there will be a Welcome back to Wakes music event at the George Inn from 6pm.

On Sunday June, 19 there will be a festival service at St John the Baptist church at 9.30am which the wakes royalty will be attending. There will also be a walking treasure hunt leaving from the Pot Market at 2pm.

Andrew said: “There are a lot of old favourites returning throughout the week which we know people look forward to and are part of the traditional build up to carnival day.”

Monday June 20 will see the return of the 5km road race at 6pm, and on Thursday June, 23 at 2.45pm the village is invited to take part in clypping the church where as many people as possible gather in the church yard to give the Cathedral of the Peak a great big hug for St John the Baptist.