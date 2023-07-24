We visited Buxton’s five star spa at The Crescent - and here's what we thought

Stepping inside the five star spa at The Crescent.

After slipping through the large double doors on the side of the listed building I stepped into the peaceful world which was the Ensana Spa.

With my towel, robe and flip flops I headed to the the pool, I had three to choose from; the fully refurbished Victorian bath which is filled daily with Buxton’s thermal water; the roof top pool which has both indoor and outdoor facilities and the relaxation pool which looks as though is is under a starry sky of lights but is actually pierced with shafts of natural light.

From there I went to the Finnish sauna, then I tried the steam room, the aroma room, and the infra- red room which creates heat and warms the body rather than the air and raises your body’s core temperature dispersing the heat outwards.

The relaxation spa at where natural daylight looks like a starry sky.

And when it all got too hot there were cold showers and an ice fountain to cool down with.

I went with my mum and we both decided to upgrade our package to include a back massage which got rid of all my aches and pains and left me standing taller and feeling lighter.

A hidden gem was the warm relax room, a darkened room with heated loungers where it was very easy to drift away.

Then I headed for my Mavala manicure, which is a multi-award winning and renowned Swiss nail care brand and it was so much more than a manicure.

The indoor and outdoor rooftop pool.

It was a hand massage, an exfoliation, then cream was applied and my hands placed in heated mittens all of which left my hands feeling so soft.

Hannah, my beauty therapist, was a delight and we chatted away happily for more than an hour.

My nails were then painted and as part of the manicure I was given the nail polish to take home with me too.

A spa day is a treat of course, but when we live in Buxton what better treat is there than a day at our very own spa at the Crescent?

The warm relax room.