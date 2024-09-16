“We never thought we would get here" Buxton daughter born so poorly she had 'no life expectancy' turns 18
Lola Thomas was born with Kleefstra Syndrome where the tip of her ninth chromosome is missing which has led to medical complications all her life including her needing heart surgery at four-months-old, epilepsy and severe bowel problems.
It is so rare that when Lola was born only 20 people in the world had the condition and doctors told Colleen and husband Hugh she had no life expectancy.
However, on September 13, she turned 18.
Mum Colleen said: “When Lola was born it was made clear to Hugh and I that we didn't know how long we we would have with her.
“We never shared this with anyone and didn’t let it consume us as a family. She was one rare unique little human to us and still is.
“We have made 18 years, making amazing memories with this girl.
“She melts my heart daily with her infectious smile and headlock cuddles.”
Recently it has not been plain sailing for the family.
Colleen said: “We have had a tough couple of years and she has been very poorly but we managed to celebrate and get away to Wales with family.
“We never thought we would get here so it’s such a big birthday for anyone especially Lola.”
Lola is both physically and mentally disabled and is a non-verbal teenager. Back in 2016, supported by the Buxton Advertiser, the family raised £10,000 to take Lola for dolphin therapy in Turkey to improve her eye movements and help strengthen her muscles.
But in recent months she has suffered more health complications.
Colleen said: “She has still got bowel problems and recently had an ileostomy bag fitted which is supposed to make things easier but it hasn’t.”
Over the summer the family went to Alicante and Colleen said Lola stayed well for the two weeks they were there but in the run up to her birthday celebrations she has been quite poorly.
Colleen added: “We weren’t in hospital which was what we wanted.
“And she had such a good time in the hot tub and being with family which is all we can ask for.”
