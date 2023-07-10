'We love Derbyshire because...' 11 reasons why you think our county is the best - from the Peak District, dialect and bread cobs
We tend to take Derbyshire for granted – but our county has a lot of things to boast about.
With the idyllic Peak District and sweeping Dales, Derbyshire is home to picturesque villages, rustic pubs, and stunning countryside.
Walk the moors and tors, visit our pretty market towns such as Bakewell and Buxton and tour the grand stately homes. Visitors can also look around our museums and find out the role the county played in the Industrial Revolution and the Golden Age of Steam.
But why do readers love the county so much? We asked you to give your reasons – with plenty listing our beautiful countryside and some other suggestions which might surprise you...
