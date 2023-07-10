News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
With the idyllic Peak District and sweeping Dales, Derbyshire is home to picturesque villages, rustic pubs, and stunning countryside.With the idyllic Peak District and sweeping Dales, Derbyshire is home to picturesque villages, rustic pubs, and stunning countryside.
With the idyllic Peak District and sweeping Dales, Derbyshire is home to picturesque villages, rustic pubs, and stunning countryside.

'We love Derbyshire because...' 11 reasons why you think our county is the best - from the Peak District, dialect and bread cobs

We tend to take Derbyshire for granted – but our county has a lot of things to boast about.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

With the idyllic Peak District and sweeping Dales, Derbyshire is home to picturesque villages, rustic pubs, and stunning countryside.

Walk the moors and tors, visit our pretty market towns such as Bakewell and Buxton and tour the grand stately homes. Visitors can also look around our museums and find out the role the county played in the Industrial Revolution and the Golden Age of Steam.

But why do readers love the county so much? We asked you to give your reasons – with plenty listing our beautiful countryside and some other suggestions which might surprise you...

The beautiful Peak District featured as one of the top reasons to love the county. Claire Louise McGregor said: "The Peak District. All the beautiful trails, it's just a beautiful place."

1. The Peak District

The beautiful Peak District featured as one of the top reasons to love the county. Claire Louise McGregor said: "The Peak District. All the beautiful trails, it's just a beautiful place." Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Graham Wright said: "It’s home to Cromford Steam Rally. A fantastic event for all the family." The event is Derbyshire’s premier steam heritage and vintage rally which runs from August 5 - 6.

2. Cromford Steam Rally

Graham Wright said: "It’s home to Cromford Steam Rally. A fantastic event for all the family." The event is Derbyshire’s premier steam heritage and vintage rally which runs from August 5 - 6. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Dan Harris said: "Nothing beats Derbyshire slang!" There are plenty of slang words and phrases you will only understand if you're from the county - tailor-made to confuse and confound outsiders and that's the way we like it!

3. Derbyshire dialect

Dan Harris said: "Nothing beats Derbyshire slang!" There are plenty of slang words and phrases you will only understand if you're from the county - tailor-made to confuse and confound outsiders and that's the way we like it! Photo: DT

Photo Sales
Samantha Mikielewicz said: "I love Chesterfield, best town ever. I was brought up here as a kid and came back when my mother died. Still love Chesterfield even though a lot has changed."

4. Chesterfield

Samantha Mikielewicz said: "I love Chesterfield, best town ever. I was brought up here as a kid and came back when my mother died. Still love Chesterfield even though a lot has changed." Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictBakewellBuxton
News you can trust since 1852
Register
Follow us